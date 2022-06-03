Karen Susan Harmon

Jan. 17, 1954 - May 31, 2022

AUBURN — Karen Susan Harmon, 68, of Auburn, gained her angel wings on May 31, 2022, peacefully with family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1954 to the late David W. and Zelma Mae Harmon. She spent her early years in Jordan NY where she was born, raised and attended school. Karen later moved to Auburn NY to be closer to her family and friends. She enjoyed the great outdoors; fishing, hunting, gardening and most of all bird watching and her flower garden. She was a loving person but had a spunk about her that everyone enjoyed most.

Karen leaves behind her children: Angelina Burke, Rebecca Burke, Amanda Rowley, Jedediah Smith, Melissa Wieczorek, Jessica Smith, Joshua Smith and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers: David R. Harmon, Joseph A. and Beverly Harmon, Mary and Raymond Foramont, Peggy Harmon, Roberta Roberts, Tonya and Mike Teeter, Davidia Harmon, Allen Harmon and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her brothers George and Edward Harmon. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com