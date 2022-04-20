Karen V. Cheeley

CAYUGA — Karen V. Cheeley, 79, of 106 Salato Gardens, Cayuga, NY, passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was surrounded in love with her family by her side. Karen was born in Auburn, and was the daughter of the late Elbridge F. and Josephine (Norton) Cheeley. She was a 1960 Port Byron High School graduate and was a former bookkeeper and home health aide.

Karen had a love for all animals, especially giraffes and tigers and enjoyed many hours of bird watching. She was an avid reader, quilter, and was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church. Her family was everything to her and she will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her four children, Brian (Lori) Mapley, Kevin (Joann) Mapley, Melanie (George) Jennings and Jodi (Keith ) Baker; and was a loving nana to nine grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth, Shawn, Sarah, Jenna, Samantha, Shane, Jessie and Skyler; she is also survived by her brother Craig ((Peg) Cheeley; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Cynthia Wenzel.

Per Karen's request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A private family Celebration of her Life will be held in the future. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave condolences for the family.