Karl Sanford Kabelac

June 30, 1942 - Oct. 22, 201

ROCHESTER — Karl Sanford Kabelac, 79, passed away on Oct. 22, 2021 in Rochester, NY.

Karl was born in Ithaca, NY on June 30, 1942, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Lyon) Kabelac. He grew up in Aurora, NY and graduated from the former Sherwood Central School in 1959. After graduating from Auburn Community College, Karl attended Syracuse University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in American History and a Master's Degree in Library Science.

His first position was as Cataloging Librarian at SUNY Brockport (1964-1966). Karl returned to school and received a Master's Degree from the Cooperstown Graduate Program of the New York State Historical Association/SUNY Oneonta.

In 1968 he began a 30-year career in the special collections department of Rush Rhees Library, the University of Rochester, where he worked with the University Archives, the historical manuscripts collections, and the local history printed collections. He especially enjoyed working with the many students and researchers who used these collections over the years.

During his career and in his retirement, he authored articles on local history and compiled a number of local history bibliographies and indexes. The indexes as well as some of the other works are available online. He also served for some years as the chairperson of the Local History Committee of the Rochester Regional Library Council.

Karl is survived by his brothers: Kurt Kabelac, Edward (Linda Pearce) Kabelac, and Kenneth (Linda) Kabelac; by his niece, Karen Kabelac; and nephew, Nathan Kabelac; by his twin nieces, Julie Kabelac and Lori Kabelac (Michael Dalrymple); and by his grandniece, Lily Kabelac Dalrymple.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY. Burial service will be held for family and close friends on Oct. 28, 2021. Karl will be interred in Oak Glen Cemetery, Aurora, NY, where he will join his parents and four previous generations of ancestors and relatives.

Memorial gifts may be made to one's favorite library in memory of Karl Sanford Kabelac.