Katherine M. Griffith

Sept. 6, 1964 - Nov. 20, 2022

Katherine M. Griffith, 58, suddenly passed away on Nov. 20, 2022 after a long period of ill health.

Kate was born on Sept. 6, 1964, to Daniel and Carol in Syracuse. She graduated from Liverpool High School in 1982. She was an active cadet in Civil Air Patrol and 94th Jr. Air Force ROTC during high school.

She is survived by her parents; her three children: Mark Bianco, Justin Graf, and Rebecca Jones; grandson, Max Simons-Bianco; and siblings: David Griffith, John Metzler, Susan Hole, Valarie Metzler, and Robert Metzler. Her stepmother, Shirley Griffith; and sibling, William Metzler, predeceased her.

Kate was loving, dedicated, and deeply caring toward family and friends. Those whose lives she touched over the years remember her for her deep faith in God and distinctive sense of humor.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 with a memorial service immediately following at 3 p.m.