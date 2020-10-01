Katherine T. (Hodge) Houston

She was a 1970 graduate of Weedsport Central High School in Weedsport, NY. She married Don Houston on Oct. 5, 1977 in Dallas, TX. For those who know the story it was a wedding to remember. Kathy truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was outgoing always putting others before herself. Kathy worked as an independent contractor following her husband's career overseas while in the foreign service. She was quite the entrepreneur: At one time she owned an import-export business, and earlier in life owned a collectible and antique business. Later, in retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed her life living in and traveling the U.S. full time in their motorhome with hubby Don.