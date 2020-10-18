Katherine Wills Albanese

AUBURN — Katherine Wills Albanese, of Auburn, NY 13021 passed away on October 9, 2020. Mrs. Albanese was the wife of Nicholas Albanese, predeceased in 1992, and the daughter of the late Joseph Andrew Wills and Ethel Lee Stroud. Her daughter, Toni Ann Harding Wandpflug, predeceased her in January 2019.

She is survived by son, Joseph Albanese, wife, Jodi, grandson, Samuel of Anaheim, CA. Son, Jeffery Albanese, wife, Lorie; loving granddaughter, Tina, husband, Mark Prewitt, great-grandson, Hunter of Boulder City, NV and great-grandchildren: Damien, Gabriel, Alexandria and Alex Leser. Grandson, Charles Harding III, great-grandson, Charles Joseph, grandson, Nicholas Harding and granddaughter, Megan Iauco. Daughter, Nikki Lee Neilon of IN, grandson, Matthew Nielon, great-grandaughter, Hailey Marie Nielon.

Kay was employed at Welch Allyn, Skaneateles, NY for eight years and she was personal secretary and lifelong friend of Jacqueline Frost. She served as the Town Clerk for 10 years in the Town of Niles, Cayuga County. Katherine owned and operated the Bobbie's Specialty Shop in the Westvale Plaza for 10 years, Syracuse, NY.