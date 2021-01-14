Kathleen A. Barry Grader

June 14, 1934 - Jan. 12, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Kathleen A. Barry Grader, 86, the wife of William J. Grader, of Montezuma, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn, June 14, 1934, the daughter of the late Benedict and Theresa Lull Barry.

Kathleen was a proud member of the Union Springs High School graduating Class of 1951. She enjoyed Home Bureau Crafts and was a leader for both Weedsport and Port Byron, as well as a Girl Scout leader for Sennett. Together with her husband, Kathleen loved traveling and spending time with the family.

In addition to her loving husband of 69 years; Kathleen is survived by her children: Theresa Smithler (Lyle), Rosemary Ingersall, Elizabeth Case (Tim), Elaine Glines, Linda Florrow, James Grader (Terri), William Grader, John Grader and Thomas Grader (Penny); 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; siblings: John Barry (Lorraine), Linda Cirrincione (Louis) and Martin Barry (Marylou); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one daughter Patricia Baity; and brother Bernard Barry.