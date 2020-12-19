Kathleen Anne Stefanak

Feb. 25, 1959 - Dec. 17, 2020

AUBURN - Kathleen Anne Stefanak, 61, of Auburn passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side. Kathleen was born Feb. 25, 1959 to James and Margaret Mahoney and resided in the city of Auburn her entire life.

Graduating from Auburn High School she then received her paralegal degree from CCBI and obtained a position with the Boyle & Anderson Law Office where she was employed for 44 years. Kathleen was the recipient of the Jenelle E. Davis Legal Support Award in 2019 in recognition of her excellent work ethic, dedication, compassion and integrity in assisting the Courts, Attorneys and citizens of her community.

Fondly known as Kathy and "Mema" she is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edward G. Stefanak; her children, Edward G., Jr., Brian M. (Jessie Thompson) and Lindsey M. Stefanak; her brother-in-law, Ronald Stefanak (Paul Fauler); her siblings, Kevin Mahoney (Terry), Karen Mahoney, Susan Golembeski, Mary Ann Kidd (Michael DeChick). Kathleen found her greatest joy in her grandchildren: Madelyn, Brody, Lillian, Riley and Dylon Stefanak and Gregory, Gabrielle, Giannis Bates. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her love for family and friends was endless.