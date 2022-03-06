Kathleen (Bennett) Jones

AUBURN - Kathleen (Bennett) Jones, 67, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday March 3, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Bennett. She was the great-great-great-great-grandniece of Harriet Tubman.

Kathleen was a loving mother, kind, respectful and willing to do anything for anyone. Kathleen was a factory worker for Singer for many years.

She is survived by her husband William Jones; children Jessica Jones, William Jones, Christopher Jones, Phillip Jones; four grandchildren; sister Royce Pinkard; aunt Pauline Copes Johnson; and a host of other family members.

There will be visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a home going service to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.