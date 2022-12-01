Kathleen D. (Steinman) Terpening

Sept. 10, 1936 - Nov. 27, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Kathleen D. (Steinman) Terpening, 86, of Route 31, Weedsport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born Sept. 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Katherine Farmer Steinman.

A Weedsport High School Graduate, Class of 1955, Kathleen was employed for many years as an account clerk with R.E. Dietz. She enjoyed camping, following her favorite NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and watching all sports, especially when her children and grandchildren were involved.

Above all, Kathleen loved going out to eat, playing the slot machines, and spending time with her family. She also loved her canines, especially Patches, Bailey, Bentley, Chloe, and Rumor! Holidays were her favorite time of year. It was a great opportunity for her to get dressed up, shop immensely, and provide gifts for all. Kathleen never wanted to miss a mass at St. Joseph's Church in Weedsport.

In addition to her loving husband of 66 years, Harold Terpening; she is survived by two children: Tammy Lipiska and her husband, David, of Weedsport and Dennis Terpening, of Syracuse; grandchildren: Christopher, Michael and Bridget Terpening, Renee Munn (Nicholas), Matthew Lipiska (Caitlin) and Jenna Fraser (Mark); great-grandchildren: Mallory and Tucker Munn, and Meredith and Mark Fraser; one brother, Daniel Steinman; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her siblings: Mitzie Mosher, Robert Steinman, Jerry Steinman and Maureen Sweeney.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. A calling hour will be conducted prior to Mass from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Kathleen to the SPCA or St. Joseph's Church.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.