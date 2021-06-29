Kathleen E. O'Reilly

CATO — Kathleen E. O'Reilly, 63, of Cato, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born in Stony Brook, NY, daughter of the late Martin O'Reilly, and Catherine (Brogan) O'Reilly. She loved sitting out in the sunshine, her family, and her animals.

She was predeceased by a brother, Michael O'Reilly.

Survived by longtime companion, Lynn Hunter, of Cato; sons: David (Kandi) Nichols, of Hannibal, Brian (Callie) Nichols, of Charlottesville, VA, Mike (Maggie) Nichols, of Lynchburg, VA, Matt (Kaylin) Nichols, of Lynchburg, VA; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Richards, of Mexico; brother, Martin O'Reilly; sisters: Maureen O'Reilly, and Jannie Dunkin; stepchildren: Jeff (Erica) Hunter, of Cato and Marie Hunter, of Cato; seven grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at the Cato Union Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.