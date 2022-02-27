Kathleen F. Madden

Dec. 3, 1959 - Feb. 23, 2022

AUBURN - Kathleen F. Madden, 62, the wife of Jim Greco, of Auburn, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Albany Medical Center. Born December 3, 1959, the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Mary Englert Madden. Kathleen was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1977 and a lifelong Auburnian.

She was employed with Central NY Developmental Services and thoroughly enjoyed her job and her work family. Kathy was a fan of NASCAR and a lover of all animals, especially her cat Kaliegh. She was proud of her Irish heritage and will forever be remembered as always being a happy, kind and outgoing person.

In addition to her loving husband Jim, Kathleen is survived by Jim's son, Anthony Greco of TX; one brother, John Madden and his wife, Myra of Throop; one sister, Sheila Madden of Auburn; brother-in-law, Joseph Greco of NC; sister-in-law, Barbara Greco of NC; nieces and nephews Theresa Fronce, Alan Fronce (Alyssa), Jenna Leubner (Kyle), Deanna Fronce, Elena Thomas (Scott) and Maggie Madden; great-nieces and nephews Adalynn, Caleb and Benjamin.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for Kathleen will be conducted Monday, February 28, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Kathleen to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.