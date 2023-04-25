Kathleen J. Thompson

Nov. 20, 1950 - April 21, 2023

GENOA — Kathleen J. Thompson, 72, of Genoa, passed away on April 21, 2023, comfortably at home and under the care of her family and the wonderful staff of Hospice of CNY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Born Nov. 20, 1950 in Auburn, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lillian (Jones) Lamphier. She attended elementary school in Genoa, graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School, and was awarded an Associate's degree in accounting at Cayuga Community College.

She worked for many years as an accountant and at area nurseries, where she displayed her love for all plants. Her interests were many, and included birds, sweets, crossword puzzles, word games and horseshoes, and she served for 10+ years as secretary of the Northern Horseshoe League.

She is survived by her daughters: Felicia Thompson, Melissia Thompson, and Jessie Thompson (Brian Stefanak); a son, Lance Tucker (Kris); grandchildren: Taylor Thompson, Kaleb Frierson, Kaitlyn Frierson, Dylon Stefanak, and Amanda Denny; "grand-pup" Ralph; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In her spirit of giving, Kathy has willed her body to the SUNY Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held for her many friends and family at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 the Genoa Hotel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Genoa Fire Department Rescue Squad, PO Box 82, Genoa, NY 13071, or to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.