Kathleen Jane Malinchoc

Nov. 15, 1951 - Jan. 17, 2023

RED WING, MN — Kathleen Jane (Dungey) Malinchoc, born Nov. 15, 1951 in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey, died Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023, in her home.

She is now free of pain and beloved by daughters: Zoe (Richard), Sasha (Justin); and son, Alex (Abby).

She moved to Red Wing in 2020 and retired as an LICSW. She regaled everyone with stories from her photographic memory, and took nature photos daily.

She supported the Care Clinic as a Bilingual Diabetes Group Facilitator, the choir of Christ Episcopal and the League of Women Voters.

She is missed by her brothers: Bruce (Connie), Walter (Silmara), Byron (Sue), Paul (Kim Ann), Karl (Jill), and Alan (Anita); and her sister, Kimberly (Kevin). She is preceded into death by her parents and her brother, Scott (Sherrie).

Service in Red Wing Feb. 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Christ Episcopal.

Her smile is the joy of our hearts.