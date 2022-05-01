Kathleen 'Kathy' Kruger

Aug. 13, 1942 - April 26, 2022

AUBURN - Kathleen "Kathy" Kruger, the first child of Jane Salzer Kruger and Frederick Kruger, was born August 13, 1942 at Mercy Hospital in Auburn, NY and died April 26, 2022 at The Commons in Auburn.

After graduating from Mount Carmel High School Kathy moved to New York City, the city she loved, and graduated from New York University. She worked briefly as a teacher in NYC but returned to NYU and worked in various administrative positions, ultimately serving as Director of Placement for NYU School of Law.

Kathy left NYU, but remained in NYC, to open Oldest Daughter Enterprises and New World Bed and Breakfast. In her forty years in NYC she maintained beautiful apartments in historic buildings and loved to entertain family and friends there, as well as at her weekend home in Roscoe, NY.

In 2002 she returned to Auburn when she purchased Kings and Queens Court. With her health declining, she retired within a few years.

Kathy was preceded in death by her youngest sibling, Larry. She is survived by her remaining siblings Patrice, Margaret (Dan Lepak), Betsy, Fred (Peg), Loretta and Joe; sister in-law Barb; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and her former husband Bernie Olff.

A memorial celebration is being planned. Memorial donations in Kathy's memory may be shared with the

New York Public Library Membership Office, 445 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10016.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.