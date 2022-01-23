Kathleen (Kudla) Wildner

AUBURN - Kathleen (Kudla) Wildner, 74, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Kathy was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Rusinko) Kudla.

Kathy was a graduate of Central High School. She worked many years for the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

Kathy enjoyed decorating, crafts, and gardening. She had very kind heart and a special love for all animals. She rescued many stray cats over the years. She treasured time spent with family, especially her beloved granddaughter Kaitlin Tanner.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward F. Wildner of Auburn; daughter Tracie Wildner of Syracuse; granddaughter Kaitlin Tanner of Syracuse; brothers Mike Kudla, Tom Kudla, John Kudla, Robert Kudla (Penny), George Kudla (Lori); sisters Sharon Sofo, Joyce Hasenjager; sisters-in-law Sandy Kudla, Lorraine Schwartz (Gary), Dorothy Kopp (David); brother-in-law Frank Rugolo; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Bill Kudla, and sister-in-law Shirley Wildner Rugolo.

As were Kathy's wishes, there are no services at this time.

Contributions in Kathy's honor may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.