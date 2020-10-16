Kathleen Marie 'Dutch' Elser

KING FERRY — Kathleen Marie “Dutch” Elser, of King Ferry, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Kathy enjoyed the great outdoors and had a love for farm animals especially horses, goats and chickens. She was a master seamstress who loved spending time with her family. One of her great pleasures was doing arts, crafts, and other projects with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Albert C. Elser, of Genoa, NY and two sons: Steven (Amy) Elser, of King Ferry, NY and Mark Elser, of Genoa, NY. Siblings: Raymond Boles Jr. “Stub,” of King Ferry, NY, Walter Boles, of Freeville, NY, Elizabeth “Sissy” (Newell) Fenner, of Lansing, NY, Clarence “Jim” (Carol) Boles, of Lansing, NY and Mary Boles, of Lansing, NY. Grandchildren: Alanda Elser, Dalton Elser and Lucy Elser. Many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Boles Sr. and Rose Beyeler-Sutphin and brother, J. Wilbur “Willie” Boles.

There will be private services at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Please make a donation in memory of Kathy to a charity of your choice.