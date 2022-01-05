Kathleen Perkins

AUBURN — Kathleen Perkins passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 1, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Kathleen graduated nursing school in 1985. She worked most of her life as a housekeeper at Auburn Memorial Hospital for over 40 years until she retired. After retirement she enjoyed spending her time with her beloved pooch Sassy and her cat Snowball.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Christopher Perkins, her mother-in-law, Arlene Perkins along with her mother, Mary (McKay) Decker and her father, John Decker.

Kathleen is survived by her son, Timothy Jupin (Tracy Hamm); and the light of her life, her daughter Lisa; she is also survived by her stepsons: Joshua Perkins (Nancy) and Sean Perkins; her brother, John Decker (Sharon); her sister, Maureen Simpson-Decker; and her sister and best friend, Margaret Decker; along with several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to gather for her calling hour Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon with services immediately following in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kathleen.

Masks are required!! Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.