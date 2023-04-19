Kathleen (Quill) Warter

Nov. 24, 1927 - Apr. 16, 2023

AUBURN - Kathleen (Quill) Warter, 95, of E. Genesee Street, Auburn, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital. She was born on Novmber 24, 1927, the daughter of the late James D. and Lillian Whiffen Quill. One of fifteen children, Kathleen grew up on a farm and knew the true meaning of hard work and family.

Kathleen is survived by her seven children: John (Tammy) Warter, David (Marilyn) Warter, Bonnie (Edward) Dwyer, Dwight (Norma) Warter, Mary Ellen (Warter) Jump, Jacqueline (Thomas) Bilak and Douglas Warter; her brother, Richard Quill; and a very special daughter-in-law, Rebecca Becker.

In addition to her parents, and nine brothers and four sisters, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, John J.Warter; son, Frederick F. Warter; and a son-in-law, Steven R. Jump.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Jospeh's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass, at 10:00 a.m. in the church.

Contributions may be made in memory of Kathleen to the St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.