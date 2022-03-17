Kathleen Shetler-Globus

AUBURN — Kathleen Shetler-Globus passed away on March 12, 2022 following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 79.

Kathleen was born in Auburn, NY to Catherine and Elbert Shetler and grew up in Port Bryon with her five siblings Jimmy, Johnny, Betty, Janice, and Maureen.

Pursuing her fierce sense of patriotism and advocacy Kathleen met her husband of 42 years, Ronald Globus, at Soviet Union Multimedia Show serving as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of Commerce representing United States.

Her work within the Secretary of Commerce office directly led to the co-education of the US Merchant Marine Academy setting a precedent for all US Military Academies to follow. Kathleen's pursuit of equal education for all was represented within her own community in Port Byron as president and member of the Port Byron District School Board for nearly two decades.

She is survived by her daughter, Alice Globus; daughter-in-law, Karen Globus; grandson, Theodore Globus; siblings: Jimmy Shetler, Johnny Shetler, Betty Nielens, Maureen Nielens; and extended family and friends. Kathleen shared her determination and love with all she touched, and will be greatly missed.

Friends and Family may call on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Services will follow at 5 p.m. from the funeral home.