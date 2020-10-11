WEEDSPORT — Kathleen T. Ball, 71, wife of the late Robert "Bob" Ball of Hamilton Street, Weedsport, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Auburn, Kathleen lived most of her life in Auburn and Weedsport. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1967 and retired in 2008 from the Cayuga County DMV after 30 years of service. She enjoyed singers Elvis and Clint Black, but above all, loved following Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees, never missing watching or listening to a game. Some of her favorite things included attending the French Festival by her camp in Snug Harbor, and always buying tie dye shirts while there, and also dining at Lasca's Restaurant. Kathleen was always the one to take pictures at family gatherings and events and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard.