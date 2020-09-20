Kathryn Frances Lawler
Kathryn Frances Lawler, 65, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
She is survived by her brother, Patrick Joseph Lawler; one son, Michael Patrick Lawler-Yawney (Sarah Scida); one daughter, Ella Mary-Ann Lawler–Manitta (Will Goebel). She is predeceased by her parents Joseph Lawler and Ann Swim.
Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 925 Old Route 31, Jordan, NY.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.
