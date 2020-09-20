 Skip to main content
Kathryn Frances Lawler

Kathryn Frances Lawler, 65, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick Joseph Lawler; one son, Michael Patrick Lawler-Yawney (Sarah Scida); one daughter, Ella Mary-Ann Lawler–Manitta (Will Goebel). She is predeceased by her parents Joseph Lawler and Ann Swim.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 925 Old Route 31, Jordan, NY.

To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

