Kathryn McNeil Taylor
Sept. 4, 1947 - May 17, 2021
SKANEATELES - Kathryn McNeil Taylor, 73, of Skaneateles, NY, passed away on Monday, May 17. She was born September 4, 1947 in Lowville, NY.
She was predeceased by her parents, John H. McNeil and Mary Mattimore McNeil, and her niece Kara McNeil.
A 1965 graduate of Skaneateles High School, Kathy was dedicated to the school district, as a founding member of the Skaneateles Schools Alumni Association.
Cassie, to her family, had a passion for genealogy. A member of the CNY Genealogy Society, she traced not only both sides of her family but helped members of the community trace their own roots. She also was a member of the Sennett Senior Citizen's. Kathy was a dedicated employee at Singer Company (later McQuaid) in Auburn for 30+ years until health issues forced her into early retirement. She most recently became a bingo enthusiast.
She is survived by her husband, Randy K. Taylor, the love of her life for 42 years, as well as four siblings, Martha West of Rome, NY, Larry (Diana) McNeil of Georgetown, GA, William McNeil of Francestown, NH, Jack (Carol) McNeil of Skaneateles, NY; and in-laws Jim and Sarah Taylor of Niles, NY Wayne Taylor of Jordon NY, and Bonnie Taylor Dries of Skaneateles, Darlene Taylor of Geneva, NY.
The glue of the family, Cassie never missed a birthday for her 32 nieces and nephews, and will be sadly missed by all, including her godson Marc (Doris) West of Crestview, FL.
Per her request, there will be no services. Condolences for the family may be left on the funeral home website.