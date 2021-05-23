Kathryn McNeil Taylor

Sept. 4, 1947 - May 17, 2021

SKANEATELES - Kathryn McNeil Taylor, 73, of Skaneateles, NY, passed away on Monday, May 17. She was born September 4, 1947 in Lowville, NY.

She was predeceased by her parents, John H. McNeil and Mary Mattimore McNeil, and her niece Kara McNeil.

A 1965 graduate of Skaneateles High School, Kathy was dedicated to the school district, as a founding member of the Skaneateles Schools Alumni Association.

Cassie, to her family, had a passion for genealogy. A member of the CNY Genealogy Society, she traced not only both sides of her family but helped members of the community trace their own roots. She also was a member of the Sennett Senior Citizen's. Kathy was a dedicated employee at Singer Company (later McQuaid) in Auburn for 30+ years until health issues forced her into early retirement. She most recently became a bingo enthusiast.