Kathy Ann Welch

July 7, 1947 - Jan. 10, 2021

AUBURN — Kathy Ann Welch, 73, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Syracuse on July 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Luley Welch.

Kathy was a wonderful and compassionate educator, teaching at the former Thornton Avenue and Seward Elementary schools for 34 years. She was the former secretary of the Auburn Teachers Association and board member of the Merry Go Round Playhouse. She was an animal lover and an avid fan of Syracuse sports.

Kathy will be remembered fondly by her many friends and former students. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in the summer. Contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or the United Way of Cayuga County. To leave condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com