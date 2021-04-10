Kathy L. Moore-Hughes

She was born on April 15, 1955, the daughter of Robert and June Moore. Kathy was a graduate of AHS Class of 1973.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and June Moore of Auburn, NY; her husband, Michael Hughes; son, Robert Thomas of Orangeburg, SC; three sisters, Karen Grant (Dave), Debbie Kahl (Chris) and Sheri Francis (Row), all of Auburn; three grandchildren, Cassandra, Christopher and Hailey; one great grandchild, Bradley, all of SC; several aunts, uncles, cousins; nieces and nephews from the Auburn area. Kathy was predeceased by daughter, Amy L. Thomas and a granddaughter.