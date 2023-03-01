She worked for many years as a home health care provider, loving every patient just like family. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of everyone she met, gardening and socializing. To know Kay, is to know she lived by the expression, "There are no strangers here, only friends we haven't met." Taking a fond expression from her mother-in-law, she would say, "I love you, and don't you forget it." While visiting with people, she was sure to include a heartfelt gift and would include treats for every pet she encountered. If she didn't touch your life in some heartfelt way, then she never met you.