Kay F. Roe
March 20, 1939 - Feb. 25, 2023
PORT BYRON — Kay F. Roe, 83, of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. Kay was born in Syracuse on March 20, 1939 to Henry and Lucille Wolff.
She worked for many years as a home health care provider, loving every patient just like family. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of everyone she met, gardening and socializing. To know Kay, is to know she lived by the expression, "There are no strangers here, only friends we haven't met." Taking a fond expression from her mother-in-law, she would say, "I love you, and don't you forget it." While visiting with people, she was sure to include a heartfelt gift and would include treats for every pet she encountered. If she didn't touch your life in some heartfelt way, then she never met you.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth V. Roe Sr.; children: Kenneth Roe Jr. (Kim Roe) and Gary Roe (Teresa VanOrman); grandchildren: Kenneth III, Jason, Erin, Alexis and Lauren; great-grandchildren: Makayla and Royce.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Audion Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral service will follow at 5:15. Casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.