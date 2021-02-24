Keith Allan Tanner

Feb. 29, 1956 - Feb. 20, 2021

AUBURN — Keith Allan Tanner died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the age of 64. A great man was taken too soon. Keith Allan Tanner AKA "Tarz" born on Feb. 29, 1956 but celebrated on Feb. 26, 1956 as he was born on leap year, unexpectedly passed away at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse. Mr. Tanner was born in Auburn, the son of Edward and Helen (Davis) Tanner.

Keith was predeceased by his wife, Wendy Tanner and step-daughter, Kara Heeman, along with several siblings, Paul Tanner, Fred Tanner, Pete Tanner, June Alnutt, Caroline Farley, Regina McBride, Brenda Garrigan and Audrey Garrigan.

Keith is survived by his daughters: Tonya Hickey, Amber Tanner and step-daughter Kassie Heeman; grandchildren: Chris Hickey, Eric Hickey, Sara Ferrin and Brentley Keith Graveno; siblings: Carl (Debra) Tanner, Darlene (Von) Kensinger, Kenneth Tanner, Debbie Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.