Keith L. 'Kubosh' Day

AUBURN — Keith L. "Kubosh" Day, 60, Schwartz Towers, Auburn, NY passed away peacefully at Auburn Community Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

"Kubosh" was nicknamed at a young age by his dad, Roger W. Day. Keith always enjoyed sports, especially the NY Yankees, Miami Dolphins, Syracuse basketball and NASCAR. Keith loved the great outdoors and spent many hours hiking and kayaking. He retired from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department as a deputy at an early age due to injuries sustained at work.

A resident of the village of Cayuga for many years, he was a graduate of Union Springs High School. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends.

Surviving are his mother, Ann S. Day-Lafler, of Cayuga, NY; a brother, Wayne Day and wife, Pamela, of Salisbury Mills, NY; a sister, Cheryl Hunter and husband, Dave, of Cayuga NY and a sister, Wanda Stamper, pf Columbus OH. He leaves behind his three nephews: Joseph Bruno, Nicholas Bruno and Alexander Day and his niece, Heather Stamper, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

During Keith's illness he was cared for by a special friend, who was like a brother, Tom Alexander.

He was predeceased by his father, Roger and stepfather, Byron Lafler.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Farrell's Funeral Service, 84 South St., Auburn, NY with the Rev. Dr. Leroy Kettinger officiating. A spring interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga NY and a celebration of life in the summer.

There will be a calling hour from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service.

Due to Covid concerns, persons attending the services must wear a mask while inside.

The omission of flowers is appreciated. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Cayuga or Aurelius volunteer fire departments or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at ACH for their kindness and care given to "Kubosh."