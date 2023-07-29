AUBURN - Keith Leighton Williams, 84, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Margaret Leighton Williams.

Keith will be remembered as a man of unwavering faith. He was a humble graduate from Morrisville State College and earned a degree in Animal Husbandry.

He was employed in varying fields over the years as a strong provider for his family. He worked at Beacon Mills in Cayuga as a Research Farmer which is where he met his wife Shirley in the Gretchen Tea Room where she served lunch. He also worked for Oakram in Seneca Falls as a Supervisor for Spark Plug Manufacturing, Columbian Rope as a Foreman and retired from Midstate Mutual Insurance Company as an Insurance Adjustor.

Keith and Shirley were often known in their later years for going to craft fairs selling their jellies and jams and wooden coin banks.

After his wife passed in 2020, he and his granddaughter Mandy established a new tradition. They would go on Saturday Buddy Adventures every weekend to tour Central NY. Anywhere he went he loved to share the gospel of Christ to all and was committed in service to the church as a greeter welcoming people to the house of the Lord every Sunday.

He is survived by his daughters Karol Riggall and her husband, Paul, Callie Mae Porter and her husband, Mike; grandchildren Mandolin Mae Porter, Jayson Porter and his wife Deann; great-grandchilden Hattie Mae Porter, Roland Porter and one on the way; brother, Bruce Williams and his wife Suzanne; sister, Lauretta Hamlin; sisters-in-law Vivian Williams and Sue Williams; cats Sweetie and Blackie.

In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Mae Williams in 2020; and two brothers, Leslie and Cary Williams.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee Street, Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Keith Leighton Williams.