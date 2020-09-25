× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keith MacBain

Sept. 23, 1938 — Sept. 13, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. — Keith MacBain died at his home in Southampton, Mass. on Sept. 13, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Keith was born in Englewood, NJ, and grew up on a small farm in Closter, NJ where his father ran a kennel. He later attended Deerfield Academy in Mass., and graduated in 1956. He received a BA in English from Cornell University in 1960 and married Cynthia Loring in August of 1960. He received an MA from Columbia Teachers College.

After moving back to Conn., Keith taught English at New Canaan High School from 1963 through 1996, and was Chairman of the English Department for 10 years. Keith also coached football, basketball and was most remembered for his time as head baseball coach for the New Canaan Rams. He was inducted into the NCHS Hall of Fame in 2008.

The MacBains moved to Upstate New York in 2000, where they were active in the Master Gardeners' Program. Keith volunteered for the “Hotline” at the Auburn Cooperative Extension, was a member of the “Zoo Crew” at the Rosamund Gifford Zoo in Syracuse and the maintenance team at Baltimore Woods in Marcellus.