ITHACA — Keith T. O'Connor, 92, of Ithaca, NY, formally of Binghamton, NY, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021.

Keith was born in New York City the son of John and Clara Irwin O'Connor. He was a career military solder, serving his country in the US Army.

He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Silver medal.

Keith is survived by his sister, Shari (Duke) Waldron, of Port Byron; and several nieces.

Full Military Honors will be presented on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

