Keith Weed

Oct. 30, 1938 - Mar. 29, 2021

GILBERT, AZ - Keith Weed, Gilbert, AZ, son of Charles and Dorothy Weed, 82, was raised in Auburn, NY and was one of twelve siblings.

He was a Navy veteran and lived in MN and AZ after his time in the service.

Keith was a man of effortless integrity; fearless in the face of any challenge and was always ready to help others. He was a natural risk taker, had an extremely strong work ethic and was a legendary story-teller.

Keith will be remembered as a devoted family man and loyal friend. Sharon, his children, large extended family and friends consider themselves lucky to have had him in their lives; he was one of a kind and will be missed by all.