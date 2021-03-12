Kelly A. Dare

AUBURN — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kelly A. Dare on March 10, 2021 at the age of 53 years old. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Kelly was a 1986 Auburn High School graduate and was employed for many years as a teacher's aide at Genesee Elementary School as well as the YMCA preschool program. "Miss Kelly" loved seeing her little students' smiles and hearing their infectious giggles each morning. Her ability to make everyone feel comfortable, secure, and loved in her classroom was one of her greatest strengths. Kelly was also a wonderful and dedicated mother who treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them.

Kelly was extremely artistic and very talented. She could tackle any project, from painting murals to building a deck on her home. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, and could easily assemble anything, no matter how big the challenge. Kelly also loved the outdoors; long walks, hiking, camping, kayaking and attending concerts. Kelly had a vivacious personality and always made you feel special when you were in her presence. She greeted everyone she met with a warm smile with her beautiful brown eyes.