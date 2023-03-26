Kelly Ann Baker

AUBURN - Kelly Ann Baker, 59, of Auburn passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 22, 2023 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Jean Marie Baker, and her sister, Darlene Baker.

Kelly had a love for her family, she especially treasured being GiGi to her grandchildren, and aunt Kelly to her nieces and nephews that she always enjoyed being with, sharing her passion of the outdoors, country music, wolves, and the beach.

Survived by her fiance, Paul Noga; daughter, Erin (Jim) Taylor; son, Mikey (Brittany) Sierzenga; brothers Dale (Heather) Baker, Keith (Jodi) Baker, Rocky (Michelle) Purcell, Jami (Sara) Baker; and sisters Lynette (Jack) Gillespie, Tracie Baker-Murphy, Nikki Baker, Brandi Baker; her precious grandchildren Jimmy, Abbie, Julianna, Emmylou and Landon; lifelong friend, Mike Sierzenga; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that she always loved dearly.

Calling hours are Monday, March 27, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Kelly's Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in St. Mary's Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

It was Kelly's wish that any memorial tributes be made to her grandchildren in the form of a donation to Erin Taylor "In Remembrance of Kelly Baker's Life".