Ken G. Furness

Kenneth G. Furness

April 15, 1938 - Jan. 22, 2023

AURORA — Kenneth G. Furness passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Kendall, NY on April 15, 1938 and graduated from Kendall High School. He graduated from Brockport in 1963 with an undergraduate degree in Physical Education. Ken earned a Master's degree from Ithaca College. Ken started teaching at King Ferry School that would later centralize to Southern Cayuga Central School, for 32 years.

Highlights of Ken's illustrious career: athletic director for four years from 1971-1975. Although he coached variety of sports, he had great success on the soccer field. Ken's teams were Cayuga County champions seven straight years from 1963-1969. His teams also won seven IAC Championships from 1983-1993. His teams were the Section IV champions seven times from 1965-1989. For soccer he was awarded the 1990 Cayuga County Coach of the Year and the 1992 Robert Spencer IAC Coach of the Year. His basketball teams also fared well. He coached for seven years earning the 1974 Section IV, Class B championship. In 1964 he started the wrestling program and coached it for three years. In 1998 he was inducted into the Section IV Hall of Fame.

One of his proudest accomplishments was starting the Youth Summer Soccer Program, that he was the director of and coached in for 13 years. This helped lead to the continued success of the SCCS soccer program. In 1998, Southern Cayuga schools declared Oct. 3rd "Ken Furness Day" where he was honored by the community, faculty, and staff. Ken was the first inductee into the SCCS Hall of Fame in 2018. Ken was most recently inducted into the Kendall Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 1954 varsity undefeated boys' soccer team for winning the state championship. He was proud of this accomplishment because he was inducted at the same time as his great-niece Kristina. Ken may have had success on the field and court, but ultimately it was the positive values he taught his students and athletes that have had a lasting effect on the community.

Upon retirement Ken was actively involved with the United Ministry of Aurora. He worked on several committees and was an Elder. Ken was recently an active member of the building restoration committee, helping to raise funds for the restoration of the church that he and Judy attended for 50 plus years.

Ken and Judy loved to travel and spent many summers touring the United States in their RV, often visiting family and friends. Ken was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and bird watching. After retirement he took classes at Cornell in ornithology. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed watching the Yankees, Syracuse and Buffalo Bills with friends and family. Ken's great source of relaxation was working in his wood shop while carving.

Ken was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Judy (2021), brother, Bob (2022) and sister, Julia (2022). Ken is survived by three children: John (Darlene), Julie (Pete) and Steve (Bobbi-Jo); daughters-in-law: Anita Furness and Teresa Greene; grandchildren: Larissa (Jeremy), Kenny and Adam; great-grandchildren: Kiernan, Alex, and Ryan. He is survived by his sisters: Nancy (Ron) Coyle, Ann Marie (David) Gonyeau; in-laws: Diane (Bob) Furness and Dede (Julia) Bragg.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in honor of Ken at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Services are at 11 a.m with light refreshments to follow. To commemorate the Southern Cayuga community and his favorite color, we ask that you wear something red. Let's fire up this celebration! Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to the United Ministry of Aurora. Please note in the memo line "In memory of Ken" and donations will go toward the building restoration fund.