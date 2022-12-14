Kenneth D. Wilson

CONQUEST — Kenneth D. Wilson, of Conquest, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at home in his sleep and is now at peace.

Ken was a former Marine and a retired New York State Corrections officer.

Ken was predeceased by his mother, June J. Wilson Rusaw; and his beloved wife, Sandra E. Wilson (Sweet). Ken leaves behind two sisters: Anita Kilmer-Ward (Rusaw) and Florieta Perez (Wilson); and two brothers: Peter Wilson and Keith Rusaw; along with his three children: Dale T. Wilson, Douglas H. Wilson and Wendy A. Davenport (Wilson). In addition he will be greatly missed by his six grandchildren: Travis D. Wilson, Samuel K.D. Wilson, Samantha E.A. Wilson, Amber Parker (Smith), Makayla Smith, and Audrianna C. Wilson; and his six great-grandchildren: Dominick Wilson, Trevor Wilson, Isabella Snyder, Jaxson Snyder, Bonnie Parker and Charlie Parker.

In Ken's free time he loved to relax in his recliner watching the Yankees games, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Audion Funeral, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. Spring burial will be held in Conquest Cemetery.

A Celebration of his Life will be held directly after at the Conquest Fire Dept. Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Conquest Fire Department.