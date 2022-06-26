Kenneth E. Young

Aug. 21, 1933 - June 23, 2022

SKANEATELES - Kenneth E. Young, 88, died peacefully at his home in Skaneateles, NY on June 23, 2022 of natural causes.

Born August 21, 1933 in Cortland, NY, he was the son of Otis and Hazel Henry Young.

He was a respected farmer who worked and lived for more than 60 years on the farm he acquired on Lacy Road in Skaneateles, NY in 1960. He, his wife and sons grew the farm into a successful business now known as Twin Birch Dairy.

Although he worked tirelessly on the farm, he also found time to enjoy life. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, ride motorcycles and race snowmobiles. He won the World Series Snowmobile Championship twice during the 1970s and was inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame in 2018.

Beloved by his wife, children, grandchildren and many in the community, he was known for his strong work ethic, adventurous spirit, quick wit, warm smile and competitive nature in everything he did from playing pitch to sports.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Georgienna Mary (Murray) Young, his parents and four brothers Malcolm, Gerald, Otis and Merwin Young and a sister, Margaret St. John.

Surviving him are his brother Ernest Young (Janet) of Cuyler, NY; and five children, two sons, Dirk Young (Karen) and Kenneth E. Young II of Skaneateles; and three daughters, Dariel Curren (William) of Roxbury, CT, Georgia Davala (George) of Vero Beach, FL and Lisa McGlynn (Steve) of Skaneateles, NY; 12 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

His family feels truly blessed to have had such wonderful caregivers for their father in the last years of his life.

Calling hours will be held at the Owasco Reformed Church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 form 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will be followed immediately by the funeral service. Private burial will be at the Owasco Cemetery. Reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame, Crane's Snowmobile Museum, 172 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.