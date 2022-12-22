Kenneth Earl Scofield

Kenneth E. Scofield

Aug. 13, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2022

UNION SPRINGS — Kenneth E. Scofield, 73, died at home in Union Springs, NY, on Dec. 17, 2022. Ken was born on Aug. 13, 1949, in Cobleskill, NY to Ruth and John E. Scofield, Sr. Ken grew up in Kinderhook, NY. While in Kinderhook, Ken earned the distinction of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA Program of the Boy Scouts of America. In 1966, Ken was accepted into the Kentucky Military Institute (KMI) in Lyndon, KY, where he graduated in 1967.

Upon graduation from KMI, Ken was accepted into the Cornell University Agricultural College in Ithaca, NY. Ken's studies earned him a Bachelor's degree with the Class of 1971. While at Cornell, Ken enrolled in and spent four years in the United States Reserve Officer Training Corp and upon graduation from Cornell in 1971, Ken was commissioned as 2nd lieutenant in the United States Army. Ken was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant in November 1974 from the US Army into the US Army Reserves. After spending eight years in the reserves, Ken retired with the rank of captain.

Ken worked in various business administration positions throughout his professional career and retired as a contract administrator from Stork H and E Turbo Blading in Ithaca, NY, in 2013.

Ken loved retired life spending time improving his homes in Union Springs and Farley's Point; he was a true "project" guy and his philosophy was to always leave a place in better shape than he found it.

He especially loved traveling with his wife, Cathy, boating on Cayuga Lake, and spending time with his family and friends. Ken was a lover of all things in nature and he and Cathy found great joy and fun caring for, watching, and listening to all the beautiful birds and waterfowl that visited them through the seasons. Most particularly, he loved his bonfires lakeside and the gathering of neighbors and friends for music, laughter, and love.

Ken leaves behind his wife, Mary Catherine Becker; his twin sister, Kathy Scofield McEwan (Robert Hildenbrand, Jr.); brother, John E. Scofield, Jr. (Paula); sister, Susan Scofield Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are being arranged by Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY. On Dec. 29, 2022, visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow.

Donations in Ken's memory can be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the Western Cayuga County Emergency Food Pantry, in care of TUCC, Union Springs, NY.

Honor Ken by finding the best in people, celebrating life at every turn, and raising a glass and laughing loudly at a bonfire!