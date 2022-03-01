Kenneth Francis 'KP' Powers, Jr.

May 31, 1949 - Feb. 24, 2022

MORAVIA — Kenneth Francis "KP" Powers, Jr., 72, of Moravia, NY, died Feb. 24, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Ken was born May 31, 1949 in Auburn, NY to Kenneth and Mabel (Cuddeback) Powers. He was a 1968 graduate of Moravia Central School and then served in the U.S.Army from 1969-1971 in Vietnam.

Ken married Valerie Reynolds Oct. 23, 1971 and together celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.

He worked his entire life in construction of roads and buildings until his retirement due to health issues.

Ken was known as "KP" at the Clifford Galbraith V.F.W. Post 7127 where he was a Life Member and Past Commander. He enjoyed going to the post for comradeship and post functions.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, boating and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie; daughter, Marcie (Ken) Morehouse; granddaughter, Brittney; and grandson, Ryan; also four sisters: Joyce VanLiew, Donna (Don) Oltz, Frances (Ken) Wilkinson and Bonnie Baker; one brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Vivian Reynolds; two brothers-in-law: Kevin (Vicki) Reynolds and Dave Green; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward, his parents, three brothers-in-law: Ross Baker, Gary VanLiew and David Fredrichs; father and mother-in law, Merton and Alice Reynolds; sister-in-law, Vickie Green and nephew, Scott Baker.

Ken will be remembered as a fun-seeking, hard working guy with a great sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. March 12, 2022 at the VFW Post 7127 with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the VFW Post 7127 of Moravia.

Arrangements are with the Wade Funeral & Cremation Services, Moravia.