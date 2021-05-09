Kenneth J. Graham, Sr.
April 26, 1934 - April 28, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Kenneth J. Graham, Sr., 87, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully, with his daughter and nephew at his side, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Born in Herkimer, NY he was the son of the late Gilbert Fox and Ellen Ann Graham Fox. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan Rita Graham, and a son, Kenneth Joseph Graham, Jr; siblings Barb, Billy, Don and Richard Graham; and a sister-in-law, Donna Graham.
Ken was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from United Parcel Service after 34 years of service and continued his career with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, where he served under three sheriffs for more than 25 years. He was a founding member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, where he was active in various capacities. Ken was an avid bowler, he loved camping hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He will be remembered as a diehard Buffalo Bills fan. Most of all, Ken will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His stories, advice and humor will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Survivors include his daughters:Deborah Mincolla (Patrick), Pamela Eastman, Ellen Williams (Lenard); grandchildren Anthony Miller (Brittany), Joshua Miller, Kaitlin Lentini; great-grandchildren Evan Anthony Miller, Kai Joseph Miller, Cazwell Tay Miller, Emily Cole and Gavin Cole; siblings Thomas J. Graham, JoAnn Maine and Bonnie Perry; his sister-in-law, Judy Graham; nephews Kevin, Sean and Aaron Graham; niece, Colleen Carlesimo; special family friends, The Albeser Family.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kenneth J. Graham Memorial Fund for the benefit of Virginia Beach Sheriff's Community Fund, https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/the-kenneth-j-graham-memorial-fund/5553/.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book, and to make online memorial contributions at www.omanfh.com.