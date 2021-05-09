Kenneth J. Graham, Sr.

Ken was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from United Parcel Service after 34 years of service and continued his career with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, where he served under three sheriffs for more than 25 years. He was a founding member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, where he was active in various capacities. Ken was an avid bowler, he loved camping hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He will be remembered as a diehard Buffalo Bills fan. Most of all, Ken will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His stories, advice and humor will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.