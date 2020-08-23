Kenneth John Barr, Sr.

Kenneth graduated from Auburn University in 1947 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. His career at Amoco Corporation lasted from 1948 through 1986. He worked as a petroleum engineer in Hobbs, New Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Fort Worth, Texas. He served in management positions in Calgary, Alberta; New Orleans; Chicago; Los Angeles; and Denver, retiring in 1986 as President of Amoco Minerals Company. He then served variously as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Cyprus Minerals Company during his time with the company. Kenneth retired in 1991 and moved first to Longboat Key, Florida, and then to Tampa in 2013. Kenneth was honored by numerous awards including membership in the Newcomen Society. He was selected as CEO of the Year by Financial World and was elected to the American Mining Hall of Fame. He was Coal Age Magazine's Man of the Year and was awarded the AIME Saunders Gold Medal. He received the Auburn University Engineering Achievement Award and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Auburn in 1995.