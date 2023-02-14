Kenneth M. Clay

Aug. 6, 1938 - Feb. 9, 2023

AUBURN — Kenneth M. Clay, 84, of Auburn, NY, formerly of VA, passed away Feb. 9, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Pittsylvania County, VA on Aug. 6, 1938, Ken was the son of the late Thornton and Delora (Jones) Clay.

Prior to his retirement he was a self-employed truck driver for many years and truly enjoyed traveling. A favorite place of Ken's to visit was Las Vegas, along with his wife, Margaret. They were married there 35 years ago and have enjoyed yearly trips ever since.

He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, loved fishing with his son-in-law, Brian, and going along on golf trips with his son, Mike, only to drive the golf cart around the course.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Clay; his sons: Michael (Jean) Clay and Barith (Cindy) Clay; his stepdaughters: Cheryl (Matt) Klink, Melanie Bassett (Jimmy Greathouse) and Amy (Brian) Sweeney; his sister, Patricia (Grady) Hammock; sister-in-law, Anne Mae Clay; his eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two nephews. Along with his parents, Ken was predeceased by his sister, Linda Clay, his brother, Larry Clay and his beloved dog, Bagley.

A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY.

Donations in Ken's name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or SCAT Van. To offer condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.