Kenneth S. Squires

EL PASO — Kenneth S. Squires, 69, passed away peacefully at his El Paso home Sept. 1, 2022. Kenny was a graduate of Auburn High school.

Following graduation, he served three years in the US Army as an MP. Kenny was then employed by US Customs alongside his K9 dog, Kaiser, where they received many high honors and awards before retiring in 2018, after 44 years of service.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Laurie; son, Noah (Chelsae), of AZ; daughter, Carly (Dennis), of PA; three grandchildren: Max, Zoey and Drake; sisters: Laurie Bergerstock, Connie Squires, Cathy Jo Squires, all of Washington and Karen (Tami) Squires, of Auburn, NY; along with several nieces; a nephew; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Kenneth R. Squires, Gloria Squires, Terri Ryder, Jimmy Bergerstock and his beloved dog Mo-Mo.

Kenny was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his German shepherds, Gracey and Logan, who remained by his side until his passing.

There will be no calling hours; a graveside service for those who would like to attend will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Those who wish to remember Kenny may make donations in his memory to their local pet rescue.

A memorial service will be held in El Paso at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.