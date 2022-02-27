Kenneth 'Stump' Waring Freece Sr.

Jan. 6, 1956 - Jan. 7, 2022

ARDEN, NC - Kenneth "Stump" Waring Freece Sr., 66, of Arden, NC passed away on January 7, 2022 at his home following a long battle with kidney disease and diabetes. He was the son of the late Earl Freece and Dorothy Bower. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Melvin Myers, Sr.

He was born in Scipio on January 6, 1956. Ken was a longtime resident of Union Springs, where he was very active in the Sons of American Legion. Once in Auburn, he sold many cars prior to becoming employed with Home Depot working at the Pro Desk. His greatest enjoyment in life was his family and motorcycling.

Surviving him is his loving wife, Patty Freece; sons Kenneth Freece, Jr. of Arden, Tony Best (Angel) of Greensboro, NC; daughters Nikki Celso (Vito) of Middleburg, FL, Jennifer Cook of Weaverville, NC; his much-loved grandchildren Austin Lero, Kyle Freece, Devon Ingham, Alexus Daniels, Don Cook Jr., Hailey and Kayla Freece; brothers Donald Myers (Charlena) of Moravia, Mel Myer (Missy) of Scipio and Jeff Myers (Ashley) of Auburn; sisters Joan Hayman of Auburn, Paula Smith (James) of Dryden, Dorothy and Crystal Brown of Sodus; special niece, Brandi Bennet (Thomas); best friend and caregiver, Christopher Townsend; many cousins, nephews and FRIENDS.

A celebration of his life will be held on July 23, 2022 at the Frank Calimeri Post #9, Auburn, NY from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.

Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care, Arden, NC.