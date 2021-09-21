Kerry Don Walker

May 12, 1945 - Sept. 17, 2021

Kerry passed away peacefully in his sleep while at the Matthew House in Auburn, NY on Sept. 17, 2001. Kerry, the son of Don and June Walker, was born in Pawnee City Nebraska, May 12 1945. Kerry graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1962 and then joined the United States Navy. He proudly served in the Navy on the USS Essex from 1963 to 1967.

While stationed in Rhode Island, Kerry went on leave with a Navy buddy to his buddy's hometown of Port Byron, NY. It was there that he met his future wife of 48 years, Dorothy (Chick) Smith. After Kerry was Honorably Discharged from the Navy he moved to Port Byron.

In 1968 Kerry and Chick were married. They moved to Oakland Road in Port Byron and lived there in the same home for the next 50 years. In 1968 Kerry began working for the Carrier Corporation In Syracuse NY. He worked as an expediter for Carrier for the next 37 years until his retirement in 2005. Kerry also graduated from GCB! Business School in the mid 1970s.