Kerwick M. Halicy, Jr.

Dec. 4, 1935 — Aug. 6, 2020

SYRACUSE — Kerwick M. Halicy Jr., 84 died August 6, 2020 in St. Camillus Nursing Home, Syracuse. Born in Auburn on December 4, 1935, Kerwick was the son of the late Kerwick M. Sr., and Mary O'Mara Halicy. Formally of Scipio Center, he was an avid reader, devout catholic, enjoyed bowling and work at the Seneca-Cayuga ARC for many years.

He is survived by his brother Jerry Halicy and his wife Ann; sister Jeanne Lindeman and her husband Richard; sister in law Marie Halicy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Kerwick is predeceased by younger brothers Patrick and Jim Halicy.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. A Calling hour will be held prior to mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Contributions may be made in memory of Kerwick to Seneca-Cayuga ARC, 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165 or the Good Shepard Catholic Community Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

