Kevin Andrew Shwaryk
AUBURN — Kevin Andrew Shwaryk, 70, of Franklin Street, Auburn, passed away at Upstate Medical Center on May 17, 2020, as the result of a vehicle pedestrian accident.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.
Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.