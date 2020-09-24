 Skip to main content
Kevin Andrew Shwaryk

AUBURN — Kevin Andrew Shwaryk, 70, of Franklin Street, Auburn, passed away at Upstate Medical Center on May 17, 2020, as the result of a vehicle pedestrian accident.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

