Kevin Giannone

Kevin J. Giannone

SENNETT — Kevin J. Giannone, 61, of Sennett, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Shirley (Wilcox) and the late Anthony Giannone and had been a life resident. Kevin had currently been employed for more than 20 years by St. Germain Appurele Consulting Engineers in Camillus, until his recent illness. Kevin was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying the outdoors. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Dawn (Van Camp) Giannone, of Sennett; three children: Melissa Giannone, of Ithaca, Nicholas Giannone, of Auburn, Kelly Giannone, of Ithaca; his mother, Shirley Giannone, of Auburn; two uncles: Ken (Eleanor) Wilcox, of Auburn and Warner (Pat) Wounis, of Calif.; aunt, Karlene (Peter) Manos, of Lake Tahoe; best friend and hunting partner Al Fedyshyn; many cousins as well as several other friends and his beloved canine companions: Olivia and Lola.

He was predeceased by his father, Anthony; paternal grandparents, Ida Anderson and Joseph Giannone; maternal grandparents, Herb and Gertrude Wilcox.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements entrusted to Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn.