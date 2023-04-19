Kevin J. Caward

March 17, 1946 - April 16, 2023

AUBURN — Kevin J. Caward, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St. in Auburn, NY. A funeral service will be held at noon followed by a private burial at Fort Hill Cemetery.

Kevin was born on March 17, 1946 in Corning, NY, the son of the late James and Lois (Hall) Caward.

He lived throughout military bases around the world during his childhood and graduated from Oxen Hill in Maryland, Class of 1964. He followed his parents to New York in the late 1970s and made Auburn, NY his home. It was there that he met the love of his life and was married in 1983.

Kevin was proud to be a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge. He was an avid hunter and known by his family as a jack-of-all-trades. He never let his physical stature get in his way and his late wife Elaine said it best, "Great things come in small packages." His proudest accomplishment was without a doubt, his daughter, Heather.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Heather (George Dailey) Caward, of Waterloo; aunt, Jean Hall, of MD; special cousin, Sue Caward, of Corning, NY; and many cousins, extended family members and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Pinckney) Caward in 1989, his father, James R. Caward in 2010; his mother, Lois (Hall) Caward in 2018; and his sister, Sherry Caward in 2017.