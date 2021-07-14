Kevin James Mariano

Nov. 17, 1989 - July 9, 2021

ALBANY — Kevin James Mariano, of Albany, NY, entered into eternal peace on July 9, 2021.

Kevin was born on Nov. 17, 1989 in Syracuse, NY to Lori Nervina (Stetson) and Ricky Mariano - at nine weeks premature he defied all odds and grew to be an extremely intelligent, empathetic, and caring young man.

He was a 2008 graduate of Camden High School, was President of Phi Theta Kappa International Honors Society at Herkimer County Community College and went on to study Criminal Justice at the University at Albany, SUNY. He was employed at the NYS Office of Taxation and Finance.

Kevin was a bright star in this world with a very curious mind. He loved to research everything and anything and was extremely passionate about space, energy, animals and sports. He was a talker and could explain at length the ins and outs of almost any subject. His family will deeply miss his insight and compassion.

Kevin was predeceased by his beloved father, Ricky Mariano whom he missed dearly, and all of his grandparents, James and Loretta Stetson and Gene and Joyce Hyde.